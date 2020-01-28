Pep backs Klopp on FA Cup stance

Pep Guardiola has defended Jurgen Klopp over the Liverpool manager's decision to field academy players in next week's FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury.



Tweets about this jayceon RT @AnfieldWatch: 📺 Full video from Pep below. https://t.co/mmTByQUHS6 11 minutes ago TiwaSoccer RT @footballdaily: Pep Guardiola backs Jurgen Klopp's stance on the winter break 🗣"We accept the schedules, the competitions but don't tel… 15 minutes ago Football Daily Pep Guardiola backs Jurgen Klopp's stance on the winter break 🗣"We accept the schedules, the competitions but don'… https://t.co/NTQiBksL8j 23 minutes ago Anfield Watch 📺 Full video from Pep below. https://t.co/mmTByQUHS6 32 minutes ago عيسي الارسنالي غباشة RT @SkyFootball: "Don't tell the manager which selection to choose. Do what they want to do, we will be there." Pep Guardiola has defended… 50 minutes ago Sky Sports Football "Don't tell the manager which selection to choose. Do what they want to do, we will be there." Pep Guardiola has d… https://t.co/kF5HCmyGfs 57 minutes ago Sports News Desk Liverpool FC legend backs boss over winter break: Jamie Carragher says Jurgen Klopp is right in his stance over pla… https://t.co/hpGtJbOVEC 3 hours ago PLZ Soccer 'It’s supposed to be a break and if we’re going to help the English clubs, they need a break' #MUFC boss Solskjae… https://t.co/5Q5x84JyzP 4 hours ago