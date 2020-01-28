Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Pep backs Klopp on FA Cup stance

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
Pep backs Klopp on FA Cup stance

Pep backs Klopp on FA Cup stance

Pep Guardiola has defended Jurgen Klopp over the Liverpool manager's decision to field academy players in next week's FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Whoop_Tweets

jayceon RT @AnfieldWatch: 📺 Full video from Pep below. https://t.co/mmTByQUHS6 11 minutes ago

TiwaSoccer

TiwaSoccer RT @footballdaily: Pep Guardiola backs Jurgen Klopp's stance on the winter break 🗣"We accept the schedules, the competitions but don't tel… 15 minutes ago

footballdaily

Football Daily Pep Guardiola backs Jurgen Klopp's stance on the winter break 🗣"We accept the schedules, the competitions but don'… https://t.co/NTQiBksL8j 23 minutes ago

AnfieldWatch

Anfield Watch 📺 Full video from Pep below. https://t.co/mmTByQUHS6 32 minutes ago

EssaArsenaly

عيسي الارسنالي غباشة RT @SkyFootball: "Don't tell the manager which selection to choose. Do what they want to do, we will be there." Pep Guardiola has defended… 50 minutes ago

SkyFootball

Sky Sports Football "Don't tell the manager which selection to choose. Do what they want to do, we will be there." Pep Guardiola has d… https://t.co/kF5HCmyGfs 57 minutes ago

sportnsdesk

Sports News Desk Liverpool FC legend backs boss over winter break: Jamie Carragher says Jurgen Klopp is right in his stance over pla… https://t.co/hpGtJbOVEC 3 hours ago

PLZSoccer

PLZ Soccer 'It’s supposed to be a break and if we’re going to help the English clubs, they need a break' #MUFC boss Solskjae… https://t.co/5Q5x84JyzP 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.