Stubborn basset hound lies on back, refuses to go home

VARIOUS OF STELLA BEAN, NINE-YEAR-OLD BASSET HOUND, LYING ON HER BACK / AUDIO OF OWNER TRACY BUCK TALKING TO STELLA BEAN 2.

DOG LYING ON BACK / DOG STANDING UP AND SHAKING OFF STORY: Stella Bean, a nine-year old basset hound living with her owner in South Carolina, enjoyed her walk so much on Monday (January 27) she decided to lie on the ground in protest at her owner who was ready to go home, video published on social media showed.

In the video Stella was seen lying down and rolling onto her back in the middle of a road in Georgetown, South Carolina, ignoring her owners efforts to move on and head home.

Her owner Tracy Buck told Reuters Stella has made a habit out of lying in the middle of the road when it is time to leave.

Luckily there is very little traffic for Stella to worry about, Buck said.

