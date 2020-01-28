Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

New Mural Of Kobe Bryant Rises On Ventura Boulevard

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
New Mural Of Kobe Bryant Rises On Ventura Boulevard

New Mural Of Kobe Bryant Rises On Ventura Boulevard

Street artist Artoon says he has slept very little, but wanted to finish the mural of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

DeMarco Morgan reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Final words for Kobe: Gut-wrenching fan tributes from L.A. [Video]Final words for Kobe: Gut-wrenching fan tributes from L.A.

The Lakers’ Staples Center in Los Angeles is filling up with flowers, candles and tributes as heartbroken fans process the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 03:05Published

Kobe Bryant Fans Leave Hundreds Of Post-It Messages On Shoe Palace Mural [Video]Kobe Bryant Fans Leave Hundreds Of Post-It Messages On Shoe Palace Mural

The mural is also lined with flowers and candles. DeMarco Morgan reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.