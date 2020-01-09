Global  

FIR against choreographer Ganesh Acharya

FIR against choreographer Ganesh Acharya

FIR against choreographer Ganesh Acharya

An FIR has been filed against celebrity choreographer Ganesh Acharya by a woman assistant choreographer Divya Kotian for "forcing" her to "watch porn videos".

