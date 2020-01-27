Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Eight Dead In Alabama Dock Fire

Video Credit: KADN - Published < > Embed
Eight Dead In Alabama Dock FireEight Dead In Alabama Dock Fire
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

At Least 8 People Dead, More Hospitalized After Alabama Dock Fire

At Least 8 People Dead, More Hospitalized After Alabama Dock FireWatch VideoAt least eight people are dead following a dock fire Monday morning along the Tennessee...
Newsy - Published

News24.com | Eight dead in US boat dock blaze: fire chief

Eight people were killed in a late night fire that swept through docked boats on a lake in the...
News24 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Scottsboro boat dock damaged in fire (Courtesy of the Grant Fire Department) [Video]Scottsboro boat dock damaged in fire (Courtesy of the Grant Fire Department)

Scottsboro boat dock damaged in fire (Courtesy of the Grant Fire Department)

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished

Cleanup efforts underway after deadly boat dock fire [Video]Cleanup efforts underway after deadly boat dock fire

Cleanup efforts underway after deadly boat dock fire

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.