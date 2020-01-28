Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Boris Johnson paves the way for limited Huawei access to 5G network

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:24s - Published < > Embed
Boris Johnson paves the way for limited Huawei access to 5G network

Boris Johnson paves the way for limited Huawei access to 5G network

Boris Johnson has paved the way for Chinese firm Huawei to have a limited role in the UK’s 5G network, in a move that sets up a diplomatic clash with the US.

The National Security Council chaired by the Prime Minister in Downing Street for less than 90 minutes on Tuesday decided that “high-risk vendors” should be permitted to play a peripheral role in the network.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Boris Johnson risks wrath of Trump by approving Huawei to help build UK 5G network

Boris Johnson has risked the fury of Donald Trump by giving the go-ahead for Huawei to help build the...
Independent - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

UK grants Huawei a limited 5G role, defying U.S. [Video]UK grants Huawei a limited 5G role, defying U.S.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday granted China&apos;s Huawei a limited role in Britain&apos;s 5G mobile network, resisting U.S. pressure to exclude the company from next generation..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:37Published

Boris Johnson approves 'limited' role for Huawei 5G plan [Video]Boris Johnson approves 'limited' role for Huawei 5G plan

Britain's Prime Minister says Chinese tech giant Huawei will have a limited role in building the UK's 5G mobile network, despite US objections.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 07:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.