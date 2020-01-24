Global  

Atari Will Build Eight Video Game Themed Hotels

The video gaming company Atari announced that it plans to build eight Atari themed hotels across the country.

They want to attract video gamers with decked out venues and studios all to accommodate esports events.
New “one-of-a-kind video game-themed” Atari Hotels coming to the US in 2020

A new deal has been inked that will see a series of video game-themed Atari hotels get put up across...
Developer inks deal with Atari for hotels in Phoenix, other cities

Entertainment and video game giant Atari announced Friday it finalized a licensing agreement with...
Trending: Atari Hotel [Video]Trending: Atari Hotel

Atari themed hotels will have guests stepping into classic and current video games. The first such hotel will break ground in Phoenix.

Atari looking to open a video game-themed hotel in Phoenix [Video]Atari looking to open a video game-themed hotel in Phoenix

Atari announced Monday it is looking to open video game-themed hotels in Phoenix and other cities in the United States. We spoke with Shelly Murphy, one of the partners on the project, about her..

