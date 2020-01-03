Global  

GM Will Spend $2.2 Billion to Retrofit Detroit Plant for Electric Vehicles

General Motors will spend $2.2 billion to retrofit its Detroit-Hamtramck plant to exclusively build electric and autonomous vehicles.
GM to invest $2.2 billion at Detroit factory to make electric trucks, SUVs

General Motors Co will invest $2.2 billion in its Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant to build electric...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •SifybizjournalsSeattlePI.comSeattle Times


GM is revitalizing a factory that was on the brink of closing to build a new generation of electric and self-driving vehicles (GM)

Business Insider - Published


GM to invest $2.2B in Detroit-Hamtramck plant, create 2,200 jobs to make electric vehicles [Video]GM to invest $2.2B in Detroit-Hamtramck plant, create 2,200 jobs to make electric vehicles

General Motors announced Monday it is investing $2.2 billion in the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant and will make it the company&apos;s first assembly plant fully devoted to making electric..

Tesla ready to start delivering made in China Model 3s [Video]Tesla ready to start delivering made in China Model 3s

SHANGHAI — The first deliveries of Tesla Model 3 sedans made in lovely China for Chinese consumers are all set to go. Reuters reports that the company delivered its first Chinese made cars on Monday..

