Putting together a game-winning spread with Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse stopped by the Fox 4 studio on Tuesday to discuss ideas for fighting hunger during the big game.



Tweets about this Pat Infante @MattyInfante @Vikings The sample size is small... Cousins has been putting good numbers up for years now... there… https://t.co/0J33BH5HgJ 3 hours ago Cordell Bradley @thekenlongman @_MarioTovar @TheRaiderRamble @AngriaTrask I agree. So you have to surround him with talent on both… https://t.co/eIFCwSMxuh 17 hours ago BenL86 RT @HowlinInTNorth: 24 wins again. Little disappointed as I was 22-3 but just matched some very good players after putting an 11 game winni… 2 days ago PNE Police RT @jwelsh08: @SK120302 @PNEhomeandaway Well if u don’t want to play replays play ur best team to win the game..I get what klopps saying bu… 2 days ago John Welsh @SK120302 @PNEhomeandaway Well if u don’t want to play replays play ur best team to win the game..I get what klopps… https://t.co/ynI1l6Ztnf 2 days ago Thomas Lumsden 24 wins again. Little disappointed as I was 22-3 but just matched some very good players after putting an 11 game w… https://t.co/08HqVm44Cb 2 days ago W.E.S.F.A. RT @ItsBlaineMan: Very satisfying day with the @WESFA_Football Rep team putting out a good performance and winning our first practice game… 5 days ago Blaine H Very satisfying day with the @WESFA_Football Rep team putting out a good performance and winning our first practice… https://t.co/WoGDrgvWzb 5 days ago