Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Citizens of Action work with local Law Enforcement to Improve Criminal Justice System

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Citizens of Action work with local Law Enforcement to Improve Criminal Justice System

Citizens of Action work with local Law Enforcement to Improve Criminal Justice System

Vigo County law enforcement, court officials, and citizens of action members are working toward criminal justice system reform.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Citizens of Action work with local Law Enforcement to Improve Criminal Justice System

Starts at 6-30.

"vigo county law enforcement", "court officials" and "citizens of action members" are working toward "criminal justice reform".

They held "a working session today".

News 10's "dominic miranda" was there.

He joins us now..

"live" from our newsroom.

"with the goal behind these sessions".

//////// susie... the first time this group of individuals met was november of 20-19.

They wanted to continue their conversations about improving vigo county's criminal justice system.

Citzens of action member dwayne malone described the meetings as a time to discuss things that aren't always easy to talk about.

It's a time to express and understand issues in vigo county and then work together to find solutions.

Vigo county prosecuter terry modesitt told me it's important that the citizens of our community and the different law enforcement agencies work to better understand each other.

Both men agree that this was..again..

A positive and productive meeting.

////// //////// "coming together to understand eachother and to have a personal relationship to be able to discuss things civilly."

"having a heartfelt dialogue on criminal justice reform on ways just to make our community a better community."

///////// 3 policing..incarceration..and prosecution were topics during today's meeting.

I'll tell you about the progress the group has already made..

Coming up at the top of the hour.

Reporting live in the newsroom...i'm dominic miranda..

News 10 ////




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Florida inmate escapes from Central Florida prison work camp [Video]Florida inmate escapes from Central Florida prison work camp

Law enforcement officers are searching for an inmate who escape from a prison work camp in Central Florida. Story: http://bit.ly/37yXxEx

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:33Published

After man's arrest, attorney wants state to clarify medical marijuana law to police departments [Video]After man's arrest, attorney wants state to clarify medical marijuana law to police departments

After a man was arrested for having medical marijuana, his attorneys say the state needs to clarify what the law means.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.