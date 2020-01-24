Citizens of Action work with local Law Enforcement to Improve Criminal Justice System

Starts at 6-30.

Vigo County law enforcement, court officials and Citizens of Action members are working toward criminal justice reform.

They held a working session today.

They wanted to continue their conversations about improving vigo county's criminal justice system.

Citizens of Action member Dwayne Malone described the meetings as a time to discuss things that aren't always easy to talk about.

It's a time to express and understand issues in vigo county and then work together to find solutions.

Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt told me it's important that the citizens of our community and the different law enforcement agencies work to better understand each other.

Both men agree that this was..again..

A positive and productive meeting.

"Coming together to understand each other and to have a personal relationship to be able to discuss things civilly."

"Having a heartfelt dialogue on criminal justice reform on ways just to make our community a better community."

Policing, incarceration, and prosecution were topics during today's meeting.

