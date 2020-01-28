What you need to know: Jan. 27

Welcome back... if you're just tuning in - here are the major stories we're tracking this morning.

People around the world are mourning the loss of a basketball legend... a helicopter crash sunday morning claimed the life of retired n-b-a superstar - 41 year old kobe bryant.

All nine people on-board the helicopter died in the crash.

Among those killed... bryants 13-year-old daughter - gianna.

This morning the president's defense team prepares for its second day of arguments in the senate impeachment trial.

The team must now contend with two new bombshells which emerged over the weekend.

The first-- a new york times report that says trump asked former national security advisor john bolton to withhold aid from the ukraine..

And...cell phone audio shows president trump ordering marie yovanovitch - the former ambassador to ukraine - be fired.

More than 27 hundred infected, and at least 81 dead.... these are the latest numbers for the coronavirus sunday the centers for disease control confirmed more cases here in the u-s...in los angeles and arizona.... california health representatives emphasize... there is no immediate danger to the public... across the country, doctors are monitoring more than 100 patients who could be infected.

### this morning... we now know the name of the person shot and killed at a local motel six.

Detectives are working the case, but will not say whether they have identied a suspect.

Chico police say the*victi* is 41- year old david noonan of oroville..

They say someone shot and killed 'noonan' at the chico motel six on manzanita court friday.

Action news nows reached out to chico police just a short time ago to ask if there is a suspect... or any arrests.... and we're told - the investigation is ongoing - and that this case is being treated as a homicide..### a reminder this morning - of the importance of keeping alert when it comes to the safety of your own neighborhood.

Police in redding arrested a man for prowling, after an alert neighbor spotted the man sneaking around cars - early saturday morning.

A person living on elizabeth way saw jordan ericcson... and yelled at him.

That person told police ericcson reached towards his belt as if he had a gun and approached the family.

The would-be victim - who has a concealed weapon permit - pointed their firearm at ericcson, who took off.

A police k-9 found ericcson hiding in a yard, and he admitted to checking car doors and taking a paurse from an unlocked car.

### the magalia pines recovery center held free dental and vision check- ups for people in need today.

Zu-chi medical outreac* provided services like fillings, extractions, x- rays and acupuncture.

The lions club vision center did screenings.... in total -- the units saw over 100 people.

Director for the recovery center said services like this are needed in the area.... there is no hospital and a lot of doctor's offices have closed after the camp fire.

Both dental and vision units will be back on june 20th for another free event.### an important insurance deadline to be aware of... the open enrollment deadline for covered california is less than a week away.

Every californian must be insured by this friday january 31st.

If you can afford health insurance and are not insured you could face a penalty during the