The ‘Meghan Markle Effect’ Is Expected to Boost Canadian Fashion Industry 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:11s - Published The ‘Meghan Markle Effect’ Is Expected to Boost Canadian Fashion Industry Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s move to Canada is expected to boost the fashion industry and put many local brands on the map thanks to the “Meghan Markle Effect.” Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Suve Banerjee @anticorruption I was very surprised at the drops for Canada and Australia - not at all expected. Although with the… https://t.co/rBHbfxHwLR 1 day ago