Warren Drops In New Poll

Joe Biden is still the front runner in the race for the Democratic Presidential nomination.

He stands at 28%.

That's according to the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll.

Bernie Sanders a is close second with 24%.

Elizabeth Warren experiencing a drop in support.

She only has 11% in the new poll.

Michael Bloomberg, who only entered the race recently, has 8%.

According to Real Clear Politics Warren's state by state numbers are also down.
