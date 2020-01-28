Global  

What you need to know: Jan. 28

Video Credit: KHSL
Good morning, North State!

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Jan.

28.
If you're just tuning in - here are the major stories we're tracking this morning.

Today is the last day for president trump's defense to make their case*agains* impeachment.

The president's team mostly ignored the just- revealed accusations by former national security adviser john bolton.

At least four republicans would have to vote to admit new evidence or witnesses.

This morning investigators are searching for more information into what may have caused the deadly helicopter crash that killed n-b-a superstar kobe bryant and eight others... agents with the national transportation safety board say they are looking at number of factors -- including weather.

The pilot did no* signal distress...but told air traffic controllers he was climbing to avoid a cloud layer before slamming into a hillside.

- doctors are investigating another potential case here in california.

Centers for disease control representatives say the patient -- now in a san diego hospital...had travelled to wuhan china... and... investigators are now keeping track of*wh* that person came in contact with.

There are*fiv* confirmed cases of the new coronavirus here in the united states.

All of those patients are being quarantined to prevent contamination.

Some tense moments for deputies after a brief standoff with a suspect who is now behind bars.

This is the man in custody - jake houser.

Shasta county deputies responded to a call sunday - on newscott lane in ono.

Deputies say "houser" refused to come out, and fired one shot through a wall- nearly hitting two patrol cars.

He eventually surrendered.

Deputies say "houser" is responsible for a string of crimes including two robberies.### 11 suspects are in custody, charged with running a multi- state recycling fraud operation... that could cost california's recycling fund more than 2- million dollars.

Cal recycle - working in conjunction with the attorney general's office - says the suspects were smuggling empty cans and bottles into california - from arizona and nevada.

They then deposited them to los angeles area recycling centers to redeem the 5 - 10 cent deposit fees.

The suspects racked up redemption payments of close to 39- thousand dollars.

If convicted, the suspects could face six months, to three years behind bars.

### happening today -- a number of regional county supervisors meetings are scheduled to take place.

In butte county the board of supervisors will meet at the board of supervisor chambers in on the agenda... an update on campfire recovery, discussion of hemp regulations and look at tourism marketing efforts throughout the county.

In shasta county the board of supervisors will meet at 9 a-m at the board chambers in redding the tehama county board of supervisors is also scheduled to meet at 8:30 this morning at chamber offices in red bluff.

#### new legislation is before lawmakers and its goal is to build a water pipeline out of paradise.

Introduced by assemblyman james gallager... ab 1957 would help speed up construction of what's being called the "inter- tie project".

Paradise irrigation district officials say they may need such a project, to sell water from it's reservoir to remain financially viable.

P.i.d.

Lost most of its customer base after the camp fire.

The district is currently operatiing from $14 million dollars set



