7 million Indians form 620-km long human chain to protest controversial law

Indians formed a 620-km human chain to register their protest against a controversial law on January 26.

Organised by the state of Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front for India's Republic Day, the seven-million-strong human chain wound from Kasargod in the northern tip of Kerala to Thiruvananthapuram in the south.

The human chain was formed at 4:00 pm and all the protesters took an oath to protect the Indian Constitution.

While protest was led by the Left, people from several other political parties also took part in it vowing to resist the newly passed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The controversial law seeks to provide Indian citizenship to persecuted refugees of all religions except Muslims.
