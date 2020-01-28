Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > A new type of medicine, custom-made with tiny proteins | Christopher Bahl

A new type of medicine, custom-made with tiny proteins | Christopher Bahl

Video Credit: TED - Duration: 04:41s - Published < > Embed
A new type of medicine, custom-made with tiny proteins | Christopher Bahl

A new type of medicine, custom-made with tiny proteins | Christopher Bahl

Some common life-saving medicines, such as insulin, are made of proteins so large and fragile that they need to be injected instead of ingested as pills.

But a new generation of medicine -- made from smaller, more durable proteins known as peptides -- is on its way.

In a quick, informative talk, molecular engineer and TED Fellow Christopher Bahl explains how he's using computational design to create powerful peptides that could one day neutralize the flu, protect against botulism poisoning and even stop cancer cells from growing.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

12SignsProject

Katie Ames A new type of medicine, custom-made with tiny proteins https://t.co/irHVBsqbH6 https://t.co/Uk94PejJHh 8 hours ago

WorkShopPorto

WorkShop RT @TEDTalks: A new type of medicine, custom-made with tiny proteins: https://t.co/zLs2dCfbOD https://t.co/sWfbkXwYcu 19 hours ago

R3NU3VA

Renueva #ChristopherBahl: A new type of medicine, custom-made with tiny proteins https://t.co/hMQPjTvZhR 1 day ago

fmkz___

kzfm Christopher Bahl: A new type of medicine, custom-made with tiny proteins | TED Talk https://t.co/kSza2gFqzU 1 day ago

Marketing7G

Marketing 7G A new type of medicine, custom-made with tiny proteins | Christopher Bahl https://t.co/GS4ZgvjEF3 M7G 1 day ago

scottmpetri

Dr. Scott M. Petri A new type of medicine, custom-made with tiny proteins (Christopher Bahl | TED2019) https://t.co/5Pn54oQrAa via… https://t.co/7UKqjQ8Zsd 1 day ago

Durff

Durff A new type of medicine, custom-made with tiny proteins | Christopher Bahl #blogs #feedly https://t.co/2zMMNZUGcw https://t.co/k5WiDzG4pm 2 days ago

TargetICT

Target ICT A new type of medicine, custom-made with tiny proteins | Christopher Bahl https://t.co/cnTPxZ12Kv https://t.co/WFP8yJqXLa 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.