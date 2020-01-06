Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

100 Years of Iconic Hairstyles

Video Credit: Allure - Duration: 07:49s - Published < > Embed
100 Years of Iconic Hairstyles

100 Years of Iconic Hairstyles

Take a look back at the last century of the most iconic hairstyle, from the shingle bobs of flappers from the 1920s Jazz Age to the au natural Afros of the 1970s Black is Beautiful movement.

Whether you're into the finger waves made popular by Jean Harlow in 1930s or you like the cascading ombre waves of 2010s, there's a style in this century for everyone.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Primp-4 Ways to Style 4c Hair [Video]Primp-4 Ways to Style 4c Hair

Breathe new life into your hair with these 4c hairstyles that are guaranteed to steal the scene in your workplace!

Credit: Essence Content     Duration: 04:22Published

Teen helping in the fight against breast cancer with hair scrunchies [Video]Teen helping in the fight against breast cancer with hair scrunchies

Jessica Washburn loved the times she spent with her grandmother who was diagnosed with breast cancer 7 years ago. She fought it but two years later she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. She lost her..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.