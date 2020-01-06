100 Years of Iconic Hairstyles

Take a look back at the last century of the most iconic hairstyle, from the shingle bobs of flappers from the 1920s Jazz Age to the au natural Afros of the 1970s Black is Beautiful movement.

Whether you're into the finger waves made popular by Jean Harlow in 1930s or you like the cascading ombre waves of 2010s, there's a style in this century for everyone.