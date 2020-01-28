Global  

Elderly Chinese woman confronted after refusing to wear mask on bus during coronavirus outbreak

Elderly Chinese woman confronted after refusing to wear mask on bus during coronavirus outbreak

Elderly Chinese woman confronted after refusing to wear mask on bus during coronavirus outbreak

An elderly woman was captured refusing to wear a mask on a bus in central China during the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The video, shot in the city of Pingdingshan in Henan Province on January 27, shows an elderly woman sitting on a bus without wearing a mask and several police officers attempting to persuade her to put one on and even provided a mask for her but she refused to cooperate.

According to the officers, the woman neither accepted to put a face mask on nor left the bus until other passengers started to get off the vehicle.
