Elderly Chinese woman confronted after refusing to wear mask on bus during coronavirus outbreak

An elderly woman was captured refusing to wear a mask on a bus in central China during the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The video, shot in the city of Pingdingshan in Henan Province on January 27, shows an elderly woman sitting on a bus without wearing a mask and several police officers attempting to persuade her to put one on and even provided a mask for her but she refused to cooperate.

According to the officers, the woman neither accepted to put a face mask on nor left the bus until other passengers started to get off the vehicle.