Federal Health Officials Discuss Coronavirus 20 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 20:47s - Published Federal Health Officials Discuss Coronavirus Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and CDC Director Robert Redfield were among federal health officials who held a news conference to discuss the coronavirus outbreak in China and plans to confront it here.

Recent related news from verified sources Chicago Woman Is Second Patient in U.S. With Wuhan Coronavirus Federal health officials are monitoring 63 other people in 22 states for signs of infection.

