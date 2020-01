President Trump In Wildwood: Hundreds Camp Out For The Re-Election Rally 9 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 03:26s - Published Cleve Bryan reports from Wildwood. Cleve Bryan reports from Wildwood. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend President Trump In Wildwood: Hundreds Camp Out For The Re-Election Rally LIVE FROM THE CBS BROADCASTCENTER IN PHILADELPHIA.THIS IS CBS-3 "EYEWITNESSNEWS."RIGHT NOW AT NOON, A BIRDSVIEW FROM CHOPPER THREE OF THECROWD ALREADY GATHERED INWILDWOOD TO SEE PRESIDENTTRUMP TONIGHT.HUNDREDS OF CAMPED OUTOVERNIGHT TO SEE THE PRESIDENTAT SHORE DOLLS WITH THE INFLUXOF PEOPLE WHAT'S NORMALLY AQUIET TIME OF YEAR.GOOD AFTERNOON, I'M JANELLEBURRELL.I'M JIM DONOVAN THEPRESIDENT WILL TAKE THE STAGEAT THE WILDWOOD CONVENTIONCENTER LATER TONIGHT.WE HAVE LIVE TEAM COVERAGEOF THE PRESIDENT'S VISIT WEBEGIN WITH OUR CLEVE BRYANLIVE THIS AFTERNOON INWILDWOOD, CLEVE?Reporter: WELL THE I SPOKEWITH THE MAYOR OF WILDWOODTYPICALLY THIS TIME OF YEARJUST HAVE SEAGULLS AND LOCALS,BUT YOU CAN SEE THERE ARE MANYMANY MORE PEOPLE THAN THATHERE.THIS IS A SEA OF PEOPLE ALONGTHE BOARDWALK HERE INWILDWOOD.ALL LINING UP TRYING TO GETINTO THE CONVENTION CENTER.THOUSANDS AND THOUSANDS OFPEOPLE HAVE POURED IN TOWILDWOOD, HOPING TO GET ACHANCE TO SEE PRESIDENT DONALDTRUMP AT THE RALLY THISEVENING.WE HAVE BEEN HERE FOR THE PASTFEW DAYS, JUST SAW YESTERDAYTHAT THE FLUX OF PEOPLE SOMEGOD HERE AS SOON AS SUNDAY,SLEEPING OUT FOR TWO NIGHTS,JUST TO ONE TO GET INSIDE ONLYABOUT 7500 PEOPLE AT MOST CANGO INSIDE THE WILDWOODCONVENTION CENTER AND THELATEST UPDATE FROM LARA TRUMPSPEAKING TO SOUTH JERSEY RADIOSTATION THIS WEEK IS 175,000PEOPLE REQUESTED TICKETS TOGET INSIDE THIS RAIL.THEY SAY IT IS THE BIGGESTEVENT THE MOST REQUEST THEY'VEEVER HAD, AND JUST SPOKEEARLIER TO SOME OF THE PEOPLETHAT SLEPT OUT FOR TWO NIGHTSTO TRY AND GET INSIDE.WE ARE CUBAN IMMIGRANTS.WE CAME HERE LEGALLY.WE WAITED YEARS AND YEARS TOGET N AND WE DON'T WANT OURGRANDCHILDREN TO HAVE TO LIVEANY DIFFERENT THAN WHAT WEWERE TO RAISE OUR CHILDREN.THE TRUMP SUPPORTERS I GOT TOTELL YOU THAT'S WHAT I WANTEDTO -- WE WANTED TO EXPERIENCE,THAT BECAUSE WE READ IT ALLTHE TIME.THEY WEREN'T LYING.THEY ARE THE MOST WONDERFULPEOPLE IN THE WORLD.WE HAVE MADE NOT ONLY FRIENDSBUT FAMILY HERE, IT HAS BEENGREAT, GREAT GROUP OF PEOPLE.AND JUST HAPPY TO BE HERE TOSUPPORT OUR PRESIDENT TOEXPERIENCE AFTER LIFETIME.AND I WOULD HAVE SPENT FIVENIGHTS HOW THE HERE IF I HADTO.FORTUNATELY THEY'RE COMINGDOWN JUST THE LAST FEW HOURSBEFORE THEY ARE ALLOWED TO GOINSIDE.WE CAN SEE IN FRONT OF USPEOPLE BUYING FOOD, THERE AREVENDORS, THERE ARE PEOPLESELLING ALL KIND OF TRUMPFLAGS, HATS, MEMBER OR BEILCRASHES ALL THINGS TO SHOWTHEIR ENTHEUSIASM FOR THEPRESIDENT, LATER THISAFTERNOON, THERE WILL BE ANAREA FOR PROTEST GROUPS HAVECOME TO SEND DIFFERENT MESSAGETO THE PRESIDENT, ONE THINGTHAT HE'S UNWELCOME IN THEIRAREA.THAT'S SET TO BE ORGANIZEDAROUND 3:00 THIS AFTERNOON.SO, WE TRY AND MAKE OUR WAYDOWN THERE LATER ON AND OFCOURSE WE WILL HAVE MORECOVERAGE INSIDE THE WILDWOODCONVENTION CENTER TO SEE THEPRESIDENT, BUT THIS CROWD JUSTKEEPS GROWING THROUGHOUT THEDAY, AS PEOPLE POUR INTOWILDWOOD, VERY EXCITED ATTHEIR OPPORTUNITY TO SEE THEPRESIDENT, AT KEEP AMERICAGREAT RALLY AND OF COURSEANOTHER PERSON THAT THEY AREHERE TO SUPPORT, MANY OF THEMHAVE SPOKEN UP, CONGRESSMANJEFF VAN DREW, THE HOMEDISTRICT STRICT WHERE THISRALLY IS TAKING PLACE, LIVE AT



Recent related news from verified sources Wildwood Trump rally: Everything we know so far President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Wildwood on Jan. 28, accompanied by Rep. Jeff...

Delawareonline - Published 1 day ago





