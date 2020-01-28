Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

New Barbie Dolls Feature No Hair And Vitiligo

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
New Barbie Dolls Feature No Hair And Vitiligo

New Barbie Dolls Feature No Hair And Vitiligo

Mattel is again expanding its Barbie range to be more inclusive and show "a multi-dimensional view of beauty and fashion."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Barbie manufacturer launches new dolls with no hair and vitiligo

Brand says new additions will showcase 'a multi-dimensional view of beauty'
Independent - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Barbie unveils new range of inclusive dolls, including one with a skin condition

Barbie unveils new range of inclusive dolls, including one with a skin conditionBarbies with no hair and another with a prosthetic leg have also been added to the range
Wales Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

boywsean

Sean collins RT @RealOlaudah: New Barbie dolls feature vitiligo and hairless models in bid to boost diversity The maker of Barbie dolls has released ne… 25 seconds ago

RealOlaudah

Olaudah Equiano® New Barbie dolls feature vitiligo and hairless models in bid to boost diversity The maker of Barbie dolls has rele… https://t.co/LXFHH04E0f 58 seconds ago

CNNNewsource

CNN Newsource Barbie dolls are known for getting makeovers. But for the 2020 collection, the toys are evolving! "The Most Divers… https://t.co/htWEKxfj6D 35 minutes ago

Lilysea

🦕The queerest little trilobite🦖 RT @kerrymThompson: 😍 love this about time!! https://t.co/N8JiJIbSoI 43 minutes ago

DebHazeldine

Deb Hazeldine MBE RT @JulesCarr654: New Barbie doll with vitiligo. Also one with Alopecia available. Great to see this. ⁦@FaceEquality⁩ 🦋 https://t.co/jxFg5j… 49 minutes ago

white_mone

Royal Crown Esther RT @itvnews: The maker of Barbie dolls, Mattel, is increasing the diversity of its range to provide a 'multi-dimensional view of beauty and… 58 minutes ago

kerrymThompson

𝕂𝕖𝕣𝕣𝕪 𝕋𝕙𝕠𝕞𝕡𝕤𝕠𝕟 👩🏼‍🦼 😍 love this about time!! https://t.co/N8JiJIbSoI 1 hour ago

rumijulie

Julie 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 RT @PA: The makers of Barbie dolls have released a new doll that looks as if it has the skin condition vitiligo and another with no hair, i… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.