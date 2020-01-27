Global  

Heartbroken fans gather in Los Angeles Staples Center for Kobe’s memorial

A tragic accident that killed the Lakers' famous basketball player, Kobe Bryant, had these fans gathered together as they mourn for his death in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday (January 26).
A tragic accident that killed the Lakers' famous basketball player, Kobe Bryant, had these fans gathered together as they mourn for his death in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday (January 26).

The unfortunate event made the city honor his 20-season career outside Staple Center, home to the Los Angeles Lakers.

"This video shows how much people cared about Kobe and his legacy, also how he touched so many people's hearts," the filmer said.

"They all stand together to pray for Kobe and his family, never forgotten."



