CDC Provides Update On Coronavirus

The CDC says there are five confirmed cases of the coronavirus in this country after the disease first broke out in China.

More than 100 people are being tested across 26 states, including 10 in New York.

Seven have already been cleared.

CBS2's Mary Calvi reports
U.S. CDC says no new cases of coronavirus since last update

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday there had been no new...
Reuters - Published


