Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Latest On Impeachment Trial

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:55s - Published < > Embed
Latest On Impeachment Trial

Latest On Impeachment Trial

President Trump's legal team wraps up its opening arguments on Tuesday afternoon.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

News Brief: Impeachment Trial, Trump Peace Plan, Weinstein Trial

The Trump legal team is about to wrap up the president's defense in the Senate impeachment trial....
NPR - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS NewsNews24


Trump impeachment trial: Bolton takes centre stage from afar

Bolton's book clouds White House hopes for swift end to the impeachment trial, fueling Democratic...
Al Jazeera - Published Also reported by •NPRNews24



You Might Like


Tweets about this

jaangry

Jim Agin RT @josephabondy: Here’s a nice shot of the latest @GOP senator/juror—Mike Braun of Indiana—afraid to call Lev Parnas as a witness at the i… 6 seconds ago

SBethlenfalvay

Stefan Bethlenfalvay The Guardian: Trump impeachment: Republicans' unity at risk after Bolton revelations – live. https://t.co/Y3M9uaOrSP 41 seconds ago

NancySa45944060

Nancy Sanders RT @Jrlvr88: Republican's unity at Risk https://t.co/NUz3ikU43R 56 seconds ago

BlackBluesee

Right Matters RT @SenWhitehouse: Joined @AriMelber on @MSNBC to talk about the latest in the impeachment trial. Watch ⬇️ https://t.co/we5CpK418J 1 minute ago

NoFascistLies

Democratic Restoration Movement 🌹 Latest Bolton Revelations Hammer Home Need for Impeachment Trial Witnesses https://t.co/VIb2eAXsYo #ImpeachTrump 1 minute ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @GuardianUS: Trump impeachment: Republicans' unity at risk after Bolton revelations – live https://t.co/lfhN3WawQx 2 minutes ago

lawfareblog

Lawfare "Livestream: Senate Impeachment Trial Day 7," the latest from Hannah Kris: https://t.co/fhSS4huthj 2 minutes ago

ecnewmode

newmode Impeachment trial: Live updates and latest news - CNNPolitics https://t.co/BcVj3SIgfq 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Experts Share Insight Into News Senate Impeachment Trial Developments [Video]Experts Share Insight Into News Senate Impeachment Trial Developments

David Weinstein is with Hinshaw & Culbertson in Coral Gables and he also served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida for more than a decade. Charles Zelden is a professor..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 05:15Published

Trump's team ramps up defense despite Bolton's claim [Video]Trump's team ramps up defense despite Bolton's claim

Donald Trump's lawyers continued their defense of the U.S. president in his impeachment trial, despite revelations by ex-national security advisor John Bolton that Trump's deal with Ukraine was, in..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 03:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.