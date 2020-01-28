Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Two Satellites Could Collide Over Pennsylvania on Wednesday

Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
Two Satellites Could Collide Over Pennsylvania on Wednesday

Two Satellites Could Collide Over Pennsylvania on Wednesday

Two decommissioned satellites are headed for a close encounter on January 29th over Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

While not a threat to us on Earth, it increases the risk of debris hitting important satellites and crewed crafts.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EcoInternetDrGB

EcoInternet Satellites could collide over Pennsylvania on Wednesday, space debris tracker warns: Fox Business… https://t.co/YXn9ADNkpw 3 minutes ago

dcd728

Diane D RT @WCVB: Two satellites could collide over US on Wednesday, scientists say: https://t.co/7zVJgj3uwF #WCVB 17 minutes ago

zoeica

Mr Brightside RT @wdsu: Two satellites could collide over US on Wednesday, scientists say https://t.co/2euRUgedkT 18 minutes ago

4029Craig

Craig Cannon Two satellites could collide over US on Wednesday, scientists say https://t.co/43zzqQX0XA 20 minutes ago

TheTybeeTimes

The Tybee Times RT @WJCLNews: Two satellites could collide over US on Wednesday, scientists say https://t.co/qpnFw0KDm4 23 minutes ago

MSNvideo

MSN Video Two satellites could collide over Pennsylvania on Wednesday https://t.co/9BiAWiHNYB https://t.co/TU22EOLMil 26 minutes ago

whimchic

whimchic RT @WESH: Two satellites could collide over US on Wednesday, scientists say: https://t.co/0ZRVTOj6g1 #WESH 33 minutes ago

wise_diva

Wise_Diva RT @WGAL: Two satellites could collide over US on Wednesday, scientists say https://t.co/DEFPTjKfMJ 42 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.