Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

10 WORST January Transfers!

Video Credit: FootballDaily - Duration: 11:29s - Published < > Embed
10 WORST January Transfers!

10 WORST January Transfers!

January is a tough time to bring in new players and it's guaranteed to present us with some entertaining flops.

Alexis Sanchez's move to United was expected to be big but things didn't go to plan...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheStarOwls

The Star SWFC RANKED: Sheffield Wednesday's January transfers of the Dejphon Chansiri era - from the best to the worst https://t.co/uOi8efiGFV #swfc 4 days ago

the_wsbc

World Sportsbook Competition Top 5 worst January transfers👎 The January window has produced some inspired transfers over the years, but also so… https://t.co/785OEe6AUW 5 days ago

UMAR_FAROUK7

Umar Farouk Mathir RT @Soccer_Laduma: Over the years, the January window has seen some remarkable transfers take place, but not every club gets it right. Here… 6 days ago

Soccer_Laduma

Soccer Laduma Over the years, the January window has seen some remarkable transfers take place, but not every club gets it right.… https://t.co/keZMhbOW2y 6 days ago

push4ward_7

N.J.D RT @Blairfraser1986: @utdxtra United must be the worst team in negotiatiating transfers. Deal should have been done first week in January.… 6 days ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News RANKED: #Sheffield Wednesday's January transfers of the Chansiri era - from the best to the worst - The Star #swfc… https://t.co/pAoy3eehGF 1 week ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News RANKED: #Sheffield Wednesday's January transfers of the Chansiri era - from the best to worst - The Star #swfc… https://t.co/oC5vofJlPd 1 week ago

Blairfraser1986

Blair @utdxtra United must be the worst team in negotiatiating transfers. Deal should have been done first week in Januar… https://t.co/rxZIVx2lue 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Biggest Transfer Flop Of The Last 5 Years Is... | #HotTakes [Video]The Biggest Transfer Flop Of The Last 5 Years Is... | #HotTakes

January is peak flop season for transfers, team panic and they throw money at anything for a quick fix BUT will anyone reach the flop levels of these lot.

Credit: TheFootballDaily     Duration: 11:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.