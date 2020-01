Kern County Unsolved: Man arrested in Yolo County for deaths of his children now < > Embed Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:55s - Published Kern County Unsolved: Man arrested in Yolo County for deaths of his children A California father has been arrested in the decades-old killings of five of his infant children. A case the sheriff said had haunted his agency for years. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Kern County Unsolved: Man arrested in Yolo County for deaths of his children KILLINGS OF FIVE OF HIS INFANTCHILDREN.A CASE THE SHERIFF SAID HADHAUNTED HIS AGENCY FORYEARS.57-YEAR-OLD PAUL PEREZ WASARRESTED AT A STATE PRISON INDELANO... JUST DAYS BEFORE HEWAS EXPECTED TO BE RELEASEDON UNRELATED CHARGES.HE IS SUSPECTED IN THE DEATHS OFTHE CHILDREN BORN BETWEEN19-92 AND 2001.AUTHORITIES STARTEDINVESTIGATING AFTER THEDECOMPOSED REMAINS OF THE CHILDRECENTLY IDENTIFIED AS 3-MONTH-OLD NIKKO LEE PEREZ WEREFOUND IN 2007 IN A SEALED,SUBMERGED BOX IN AN IRRIGATIONSWAMP NEAR WOODLAND INYOLO COUNTY.AN AUTOPSY FOUND HE DIED OFBLUNT FORCE TRAUMA.THE REMAINS WERE IDENTIFIED INOCTOBER AFTERAUTHORITIES USED AN EXPANDEDD-N-A DATABASE THATTHEY HAD NOT USED BEFORE ON THECOLD CASE.PEREZ IS CHARGED WITH FIVECOUNTS OF PREMEDITATEDMURDER WITH SPECIALCIRCUMSTANCES OF LYING IN WAIT,TORTURE AND MULTIPLE VICTIMS.THE VALLEY WOEK UP TO FOG, BUTIT CLEAR





