NYC To Announce Coronavirus Plan

NYC To Announce Coronavirus Plan

NYC To Announce Coronavirus Plan

New York City health officials were expected to announce Tuesday what the city is doing to prepare in case of a coronavirus outbreak.

The Chinatown community is hoping it doesn't spread here.

CBS2's Reena Roy reports
NYC Health Officials Prepare For Possible Coronavirus Outbreak As U.S. Cases Rise

Five cases have been confirmed so far in the United States, and all of the victims recently traveled...
CBS 2 - Published


NYC Officials Discuss Coronavirus Prepartions [Video]NYC Officials Discuss Coronavirus Prepartions

City officials held a news conference in Chinatown to discuss how the city is preparing of a possible outbreak of coronavirus here.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 28:38Published

Mayor Bill De Blasio Shares NYC's Plans To Confront Coronavirus [Video]Mayor Bill De Blasio Shares NYC's Plans To Confront Coronavirus

Now that there's two confirmed cases in the United States, New York City is preparing plans to address the coronavirus that has caused more than two dozen deaths in China and spread to 16 countries.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:54Published

