US military confirms Afghan crash but disputes plane shot down

US military confirms Afghan crash but disputes plane shot down

US military confirms Afghan crash but disputes plane shot down

Military spokesman said the jet, believed to be E-11A aircraft, crashed in Ghazni, killing two people aboard.
