U.K. Allows Huawei To Build Part Of Its 5G Network 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:05s - Published U.K. Allows Huawei To Build Part Of Its 5G Network But Huawei's role will be limited because it's considered a "high risk vendor."

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Boris Johnson allows Huawei to build parts of UK's 5G network The Prime Minister has set up a showdown with Washington and his own MPs in defying US warnings and...

The Age - Published 5 hours ago



U.K. Will Allow Huawei To Be Part Of Its 5G Network The U.K. says it considers Huawei a "high risk vendor" – but rather than banning the telecom giant,...

NPR - Published 6 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this 😷She x Ren🐷🐸🦊🖐🏻☝🏻 RT @ConawayTX11: Allowing Huawei, and by extension, the Chinese Communist Government, access to any part of the UK's 5G network is mistake.… 9 seconds ago Tompkinsjudyl RT @BoycottHegemony: Suicide Mission! Who was the lobbyist here? The UK allows Huawei to build part of 5G network https://t.co/Am2O6KubrP 1 minute ago Verity Hunter RT @BaldingsWorld: The news reports are going to miss the key part: this had to go for a vote in Parliament. The decision hasn't been made… 21 minutes ago dinsmore/steele Huawei was given the green light to build part of Britain’s next-generation 5G cellular network, with the U.K. gove… https://t.co/ECfs0vvPMB 27 minutes ago