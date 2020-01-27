Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

U.K. Allows Huawei To Build Part Of Its 5G Network

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
U.K. Allows Huawei To Build Part Of Its 5G Network

U.K. Allows Huawei To Build Part Of Its 5G Network

But Huawei&apos;s role will be limited because it&apos;s considered a &quot;high risk vendor.&quot;
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Boris Johnson allows Huawei to build parts of UK's 5G network

The Prime Minister has set up a showdown with Washington and his own MPs in defying US warnings and...
The Age - Published

U.K. Will Allow Huawei To Be Part Of Its 5G Network

The U.K. says it considers Huawei a "high risk vendor" – but rather than banning the telecom giant,...
NPR - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sheisren1

😷She x Ren🐷🐸🦊🖐🏻☝🏻 RT @ConawayTX11: Allowing Huawei, and by extension, the Chinese Communist Government, access to any part of the UK's 5G network is mistake.… 9 seconds ago

Tompkinsjudyl1

Tompkinsjudyl RT @BoycottHegemony: Suicide Mission! Who was the lobbyist here? The UK allows Huawei to build part of 5G network https://t.co/Am2O6KubrP 1 minute ago

VerityHunter4

Verity Hunter RT @BaldingsWorld: The news reports are going to miss the key part: this had to go for a vote in Parliament. The decision hasn't been made… 21 minutes ago

dinsmore_steele

dinsmore/steele Huawei was given the green light to build part of Britain’s next-generation 5G cellular network, with the U.K. gove… https://t.co/ECfs0vvPMB 27 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Huawei and the UK's 5G network explained [Video]Huawei and the UK's 5G network explained

US warns British sovereignty at risk if Huawei helps build 5G network. Mike Pompeo described the decision facing the National Security Council as “momentous” in a last-ditch plea to ministers who..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.