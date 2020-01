Packers Twitter account hacked 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: WISN - Duration: 01:26s - Published Packers Twitter account hacked The Green Bay Packers were one in 15 NFL teams whose Twitter accounts were hacked on Monday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Packers Twitter account hacked JOYCE: THEY WERE ONE OF 15 NFLTEAMS WHOSE TWITTER ACCOUNTSWERE HACKED TODAY.THE HACKERS EXPLAIN THEIRREASONS.CAROLINE: THEY TARGETED 15 TEAMSLIKE THE CHICAGO BEARS, THEDALLAS COWBOYS AND THE GREEN BAYPACKERS.IN MOST CASES, THE HACKERSSIMPLY REMOVED THE TEAM PROFILEPICTURE.BUT ON THE PACKERS ACCOUNT, THEYALSO POSTED A TWEET THAT SAID"WE ARE BACK.WE ARE HERE TO SHOW PEOPLE THATEVERYTHING IS HACKABLEI EMAILED OURMINE, THEYRESPONDED ALMOST IMMEDIATELY.THEY SAID, "WE PICK OUR TARGETSRANDOMLY.WE NEVER CHANGE ACCOUNTSPASSWORDS WE TRY TO CONTACT THEMIF THEY DIDN’T ANSWER WE POSTWITHOUT CHANGING ANY DETAILS."OURMINE ALSO SAID TWITTER LOCKEDALL NFL TEAMS’ TWITTER ACCOUNTSAFTER THE HACKING ON MONDAY.AND WHEN I ASKED IF THEY THINKTHEY’RE THE GOOD GUYS THEY SAIDNO BUT THAT SOMETIMES THEYIGNORE US SO WE DECIDE TO DOTHAT SO WE CAN MAKE THEIRSECURITY BETTER.





