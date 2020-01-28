Global  

Americans Evacuated From Wuhan as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises

United States consulate staffers in Wuhan, China, have been scheduled for evacuation to California.

According to the State Department, a number of private, paying U.S. citizens will also be added to the scheduled charter flight.

The plane, which is set to depart from the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport on Wednesday, will carry roughly 240 passengers and crew.

This mass evacuation is due to rising concerns regarding the newly discovered coronavirus that is racing through China.

So far, a total of 106 people have died from the virus, which is believed to have originated in Wuhan.

A number of Americans are expected not to evacuate, as their spouses are Chinese nationals and therefore ineligible for the flight.

Those that do evacuate will face rigorous health screenings before boarding, during the flight and while the plane refuels in Anchorage, Alaska.

In addition, anyone that shows any signs of being sick will reportedly not be allowed to board the plane.
