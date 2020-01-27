Nike Suspends Sale of Kobe Bryant Products
Nike Suspends Sale of
Kobe Bryant Products All Kobe-related items have been removed from the Nike.com online store.
A search for Bryant products results
in a statement from the company.
Nike is still deciding what its strategy will be
for releasing Bryant's signature shoe series, as the company wants to limit the sale of the shoe line on the secondary market.
The Nike Kobe signature series have already been
worn by more than 100 NBA players this season.
Several players wore Bryant's sneakers on Sunday
and wrote messages on them in tribute.