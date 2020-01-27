Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Nike Suspends Sale of Kobe Bryant Products

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:29s - Published < > Embed
Nike Suspends Sale of Kobe Bryant Products

Nike Suspends Sale of Kobe Bryant Products

Nike Suspends Sale of Kobe Bryant Products All Kobe-related items have been removed from the Nike.com online store.

A search for Bryant products results in a statement from the company.

Nike, via statement Nike, via statement Nike, via statement Nike is still deciding what its strategy will be for releasing Bryant's signature shoe series, as the company wants to limit the sale of the shoe line on the secondary market.

The Nike Kobe signature series have already been worn by more than 100 NBA players this season.

Several players wore Bryant's sneakers on Sunday and wrote messages on them in tribute.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Report: Nike suspends online sale of Kobe Bryant products

Searches for Kobe Bryant's products give users a landing page that includes a purple and yellow...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •ESPN



You Might Like


Tweets about this

BillionaireSoc

Billionaire Society! In my personal Great respect, Why does a Famous Individuals is not in de land of de living for all there items to b… https://t.co/3OdC8Grd1a 6 seconds ago

_ChicagoEDBHome

ChicagoE_MMZ RT @USATODAY: Nike has pulled all Kobe Bryant-related merchandise from its online store, according to a report. https://t.co/OouzrvOzSR 3 minutes ago

ColySarr

ans ® RT @NickDePaula: Nike & Kobe shared a truly special partnership. “It was like when Harry Potter landed in Hogwarts,” Kobe once told me. “H… 4 minutes ago

JKamka

Justin Kamka Nike's online store sells out of Kobe gear https://t.co/Seiyr1RgUL 19 minutes ago

justoyneces4rio

ShingonChingon RT @MailSport: Nike SUSPENDS the sale of Kobe Bryant merchandise on its online store ‘to stop resellers from profiting on the NBA legend's… 21 minutes ago

Lakotasky

T.F. Nike's online store sells out of Kobe gear https://t.co/KJHoHQKzh5 24 minutes ago

ReekHavoc22

rico winston RT @DailyMail: Nike suspends sale of Kobe Bryant merchandise on its online store ‘to stop resellers from profiting on NBA legend's death’ h… 28 minutes ago

RitchieJodi

MSM is Pravda 🐻 Nike suspends the sale of Kobe Bryant merchandise on its online store 'to stop resellers from profiting on the NBA… https://t.co/ckRYxkzl4t 37 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Critics Are Slamming Sneakerheads Who Have Inflated The Price Of Kobe Bryant Sneakers Following His Death [Video]Critics Are Slamming Sneakerheads Who Have Inflated The Price Of Kobe Bryant Sneakers Following His Death

In the past 24 hours, Kobe Bryant branded merchandise has skyrocketed in value. The demand for products bearing the late NBA star's name has risen since news broke of his sudden death on..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.