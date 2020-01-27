Nike Suspends Sale of Kobe Bryant Products

Nike Suspends Sale of Kobe Bryant Products All Kobe-related items have been removed from the Nike.com online store.

A search for Bryant products results in a statement from the company.

Nike is still deciding what its strategy will be for releasing Bryant's signature shoe series, as the company wants to limit the sale of the shoe line on the secondary market.

The Nike Kobe signature series have already been worn by more than 100 NBA players this season.

Several players wore Bryant's sneakers on Sunday and wrote messages on them in tribute.