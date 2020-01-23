Fight For Funding

C1 3 started to establish the importance of career and technical education courses.

Morgan crase an f- c-c-l-a member of powell county high school, is here to tell us how we can help her in the fight to increase funding for career and technical education courses.

1.

What is the purpose of this project?

2.

Why does career and technical c1 3 it's a little different from what maybe the social norm is right now was driving kids to go to a four-year university or whatever may be tell me what this project is why you decided to jump so this project is actually something that i chose is a project for the organization i'm in college as file our family.

The leaders of america and this chooses to support the parking five bill which is a fight to increase current annual education fundin course.

What do you think that is really important is because of the life skills and i'm career readiness that it prepares the students i take these courses by, for example, some of the course of that you could go into with.

Technical education is like nursing mechanics agriculture of family consumer science is things like bats.

I think it's really important for officers participate and get themselves ready for their future career.

I think it's interesting to because specialize in high school.

It was like for your school, there's no other options of that's it that's the issue tonight.

That's changing and it's because folks like you're going to get behind that thinking this might be what's best for me or someone in the face of the parties father's time 54 is an increase in the fighting because with an increase in funding these courses there's so many more opportunities that students can be given like job shadowing opportunities are more equipment for unlike agriculture classes more software for the business class ... especially is what perkins five is fighting for your just soft.

So why why now why is this something that this what you're saying to rally behind this mak the well some of this past year.

I like i said i'm here with the file and it's really does actually have on in high school.

Nobody really knows what you want to do you you get asked question when he would go to college what you want to major in and usually is and is i don't know that there my past tommy current annual education of actually developed out of this is of what i want to do in the teacher and i picked a college major actually through on these courses because of how i can what i've seen through courses what i could be doing in the future and you can help me choose what is this project look like for you from here on out how what is left for me.

I now want february 11 actually, there's a me more advocating that had to do on a a level and because his mill is actually sitting on the federal level, the era legislation.

I now want february 11 actually, there's a me more advocating that had to do on a a level and because his mill is actually sitting on the federal level, the era legislation.

However, it impacts students nationwide in the so i'm it's kind of important the act advocating on every level, so misleaders were advocating more fighting for this bill and is china's morning thank you so much coming you wa very very bright young lady