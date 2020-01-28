Global  

Neil Young Bashes MacBook Pro Audio Quality

Neil Young Bashes MacBook Pro Audio QualityNeil Young Bashes MacBook Pro Audio Quality
Recent related news from verified sources

Musician Neil Young claims Steve Jobs would support his dissing of MacBook Pro

Musician Neil Young has described the MacBook Pro audio quality as akin to that of a Fisher-Price...
9to5Mac - Published

Neil Young says the MacBook Pro has ‘Fisher-Price’ audio quality

Neil Young says the MacBook Pro has ‘Fisher-Price’ audio qualityMusician Neil Young and tech executive Phil Baker have been trying to push the tech industry to make...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •UpworthyAppleInsider



