Eye On Detroit - Bags to Butterflies

Eye On Detroit - Bags to Butterflies

Eye On Detroit - Bags to Butterflies

Bags to Butterflies was founded by Michelle Smart in 2015.

We are a Detroit-based social enterprise that reaches out to women re-entering the community from prison.

Our primary mission is to provide formerly incarcerated women with transitional employment and training opportunities to help reduce and or eliminate their recidivism.
