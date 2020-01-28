Global  

McDonald's heats up breakfast war with chicken

McDonald&apos;s will add add two new chicken sandwiches to its breakfast menu in an attempt to fend off competition from Chick-Fil-A and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.

Gittens has the details.
McDonald's heats up breakfast war with new chicken sandwiches

