Palestinian MP on Trump’s Middle East peace plan: 'It's an Israeli plan in an American envelope'

Palestinian MP on Trump’s Middle East peace plan: 'It's an Israeli plan in an American envelope'

Palestinian MP on Trump’s Middle East peace plan: 'It's an Israeli plan in an American envelope'

The US administration’s long-awaited Middle East peace plan risks actually destroying the potential for peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians, a prominent Palestinian lawmaker told Euronews.View on euronews
Recent related news from verified sources

Trump to discuss Middle East peace plan with Israeli PM Netanyahu and rival in Washington

President Donald Trump will discuss his still-secret Middle East peace plan next week with Prime...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •euronewsCTV NewsFOXNews.comPoliticoReuters India


Trump set to unveil long-awaited Middle East peace plan

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to unveil his administration's much-anticipated Middle East peace...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •France 24BBC NewsSBSPoliticoFOXNews.com



Recent related videos from verified sources

Plan recognizes Israeli 'sovereignty' in disputed valley: Netanyahu [Video]Plan recognizes Israeli 'sovereignty' in disputed valley: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday at the White House, where President Donald Trump shared a new vision for an Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, said Trump's proposal recognizes the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:43Published

Trump: Israel taking 'giant step' toward peace in new plan [Video]Trump: Israel taking 'giant step' toward peace in new plan

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next to him proposed the creation of a Palestinian state with a capital in eastern Jerusalem, dependent on..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:01Published

