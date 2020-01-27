The Washington Post Suspends Reporter After Kobe Bryant Tweets
on administrative leave after tweeting
a 2016 Daily Beast article regarding
Bryant’s 2003 rape case.
The Post is in the process of reviewing
whether Somnez’s tweets violate their
newsrooms’ social media policy.
Sonmez tweeted that she received death threats following her initial tweet and called on people to remember public figures “in their totality.” The reporter also shared that she was told
her tweets made "it harder for others to do
their work as Washington Post journalists.” Felicia Sonmez, via
The Washington Post