The Washington Post Suspends Reporter After Kobe Bryant Tweets

The Washington Post Suspends Reporter After Kobe Bryant Tweets

The Washington Post Suspends Reporter After Kobe Bryant Tweets

The Washington Post Suspends Reporter After Kobe Bryant Tweets Reporter Felicia Sonmez was placed on administrative leave after tweeting a 2016 Daily Beast article regarding Bryant’s 2003 rape case.

The Post is in the process of reviewing whether Somnez’s tweets violate their newsrooms’ social media policy.

Sonmez tweeted that she received death threats following her initial tweet and called on people to remember public figures “in their totality.” The reporter also shared that she was told her tweets made "it harder for others to do their work as Washington Post journalists.” Felicia Sonmez, via The Washington Post
Washington Post suspends reporter following Kobe Bryant tweets

Felicia Sonmez tweeted that "any public figure is worth remembering in their totality."
Denver Post - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times•BBC News•Reuters•NYTimes.com


What Do We Owe the Dead?

The dust-up over a Washington Post reporter’s tweets about Kobe Bryant raises a moral question and...
NYTimes.com - Published


THilfigurson

T.L.H. 💜 RT @MatthewKeysLive: #BREAKING: Washington Post suspends reporter Felicia Sonmez over Kobe Bryant tweets, launches investigation into wheth… 6 minutes ago

GeorgeMentz

George Mentz JD MBA RT @GeorgeMentz: Washington Post Suspends a Reporter After Her Tweets on Kobe Bryant https://t.co/hBYYOVWYoH https://t.co/RFgyur5nLW 9 minutes ago

polygirl32

Mafa Auelua-Rose RT @NBCNews: Washington Post reporter suspended after she tweeted an article about Kobe Bryant being accused of rape, shortly after news of… 13 minutes ago

Dareksott

Darek RT @Laurel700: ‘Poor judgement’: WaPo suspends reporter for Kobe Bryant rape case link tweeted HOURS after his death — RT USA News https://… 14 minutes ago

aliciaachantal

Shadow Walker A reporter suspended for doing her job. Make it make sense. https://t.co/qjalrafov7 18 minutes ago

FrAnKiE_SHeHuLK

🇺🇸 FrAnKiE 🇵🇷 🖖🏾 @WashingtonPost suspends reporter after #KobeBryant tweets https://t.co/x55DIm9jYY 24 minutes ago

daniellericks

Danielle Ricks Washington Post reporter who tweeted about Kobe Bryant rape allegations placed on administrative leave. #KobeBryant https://t.co/twkKyqKS2j 26 minutes ago

Gemini2312

Lakraj Tirbeni Washington Post suspends reporter after Kobe Bryant rape allegation tweet https://t.co/dj0MIBMP7F like these don't… https://t.co/vmP2SDbV41 33 minutes ago


Washington Post Places Reporter On Leave After Kobe Bryant Tweet [Video]Washington Post Places Reporter On Leave After Kobe Bryant Tweet

The Washington Post has placed a political reporter on administrative leave after she tweeted a link to a story about rape allegations against NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, who was killed Sunday. Katie..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:45Published

Washington Post Reporter Suspended After Kobe Bryant Tweets [Video]Washington Post Reporter Suspended After Kobe Bryant Tweets

A Washington Post reporter has been suspended over controversial tweets.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:30Published

