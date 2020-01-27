The Washington Post Suspends Reporter After Kobe Bryant Tweets

The Washington Post Suspends Reporter After Kobe Bryant Tweets Reporter Felicia Sonmez was placed on administrative leave after tweeting a 2016 Daily Beast article regarding Bryant’s 2003 rape case.

The Post is in the process of reviewing whether Somnez’s tweets violate their newsrooms’ social media policy.

Sonmez tweeted that she received death threats following her initial tweet and called on people to remember public figures “in their totality.” The reporter also shared that she was told her tweets made "it harder for others to do their work as Washington Post journalists.” Felicia Sonmez, via The Washington Post