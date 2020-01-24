Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Middle East peace plan: Trump unveils 'deal of the century'

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 25:37s - Published < > Embed
Middle East peace plan: Trump unveils 'deal of the century'Middle East peace plan: Trump unveils 'deal of the century'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump's peace plan may polarize the Middle East it seeks to calm

As U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to host Israeli leaders in Washington to reveal details of...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaBrisbane Times


Trump touts upcoming peace plan following meeting with Netanyahu despite Palestinian objections

President Trump said that he is confident in his proposed Middle East peace plan set to be announced...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •PoliticoDaily Record



You Might Like


Tweets about this

tripleEmom

Shelley RT @DeanObeidallah: Today Trump unveiled his Middle East "Peace Plan" -it gives Palestinians a little piece of land here and a little piece… 3 seconds ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Trump Middle East peace plan expands Israeli territory, offers path to Palestinian statehood https://t.co/M6csbq8q2v https://t.co/Lqqvl0nBxk 5 seconds ago

UchaK85

UchaK RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: President Trump's long-awaited Middle East peace plan calls for creation of a State of Palestine with its capita… 5 seconds ago

robertaohanlon

Roberta O'Hanlon RT @ChrisMurphyCT: I met this morning at the White House with Jared Kushner and Ambassador Friedman. I appreciate the meeting. I gave them… 6 seconds ago

here4tehbeer

Schrödinger's [REDACTED] RT @RichardEngel: Not a good sign, and the opposite of an endorsement: The ambassadors of Egypt and Jordan, the only two Arab countries to… 6 seconds ago

dharmon0630

Dharmon Jones RT @ST3Mworks: This is your daily reminder that the Middle East peace plan proposed by Obama was interfering in Israeli elections... 🤦🏻‍♂️… 7 seconds ago

Lashsa

Lashsa RT @AmichaiStein1: #BREAKING: @WhiteHouse publishes Trump Middle East peace plan map https://t.co/lR6GjheQMy 9 seconds ago

NauluM

Matt RT @RichardHaass: Middle East peace must be between two peoples, Israel & Palestinian, not between two people, @realDonaldTrump & @IsraeliP… 9 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Trump's Middle East plan is dead before it's even been proposed' [Video]"Trump's Middle East plan is dead before it's even been proposed"

...

Credit: LBC     Duration: 02:44Published

Palestinian MP on Trump’s Middle East peace plan: 'It's an Israeli plan in an American envelope' [Video]Palestinian MP on Trump’s Middle East peace plan: 'It's an Israeli plan in an American envelope'

Palestinian MP on Trump’s Middle East peace plan: 'It's an Israeli plan in an American envelope'

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 04:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.