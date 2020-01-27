Lakers-Clippers Game Postponed Following Kobe Bryant's Death

Lakers-Clippers Game Postponed Following Kobe Bryant's Death With the city of Los Angeles still mourning the Lakers star's death, the NBA has decided to postpone Tuesday night's game at Staples Center.

NBA, via statement Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday.

The Lakers canceled practice on Monday, and the entire organization is still in a grieving process.

Los Angeles Lakers, via statement Bryant played all 20 seasons of his career for the Lakers and is widely considered to be the greatest Laker of all-time.