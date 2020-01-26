Americans Evacuated From Wuhan as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises
Americans Evacuated From Wuhan
as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises United States consulate staffers in Wuhan, China,
have been scheduled for evacuation to California.
According to the State Department, a number
of private, paying U.S. citizens will also be
added to the scheduled charter flight.
The plane, which is set to depart from the
Wuhan Tianhe International Airport on Wednesday,
will carry roughly 240 passengers and crew.
This mass evacuation is due to rising
concerns regarding the newly discovered
coronavirus that is racing through China.
So far, a total of 106 people have died from the
virus, which is believed to have originated in Wuhan.
A number of Americans are expected not to
evacuate, as their spouses are Chinese nationals
and therefore ineligible for the flight.
Those that do evacuate will face rigorous health
screenings before boarding, during the flight and
while the plane refuels in Anchorage, Alaska.
In addition, anyone that shows
any signs of being sick will reportedly
not be allowed to board the plane.