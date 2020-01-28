Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

"I think you did a good job on her" -Trump on Pompeo's row with reporter

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
'I think you did a good job on her' -Trump on Pompeo's row with reporter

"I think you did a good job on her" -Trump on Pompeo's row with reporter

Referring to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's treatment of an NPR reporter, U.S. President Donald Trump said, "I think you did a good job on her."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

"I think you did a good job on her" -Trump on Pompeo's row with reporter

Trump made the commments on Tuesday during a press conference at the White House as he announced a new Middle East Peace Plan with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Pompeo was interviewed on Friday by NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly, and was asked repeatedly about Ukraine and ousted U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch during a testy nine-minute exchange.

Following the interview, Kelly said Pompeo cursed at her and repeatedly "used the F-word" and asked her: "Do you think Americans care about Ukraine?" In a statement on Saturday, Pompeo said the reporter had lied in setting up the interview and in agreeing to conduct the post-interview conversation off the record.

His statement did not dispute what she said about the content of the post-interview encounter.

After the encounter, the U.S. State Department removed a National Public Radio reporter from the press pool for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's upcoming foreign trip, according to a press association and NPR.



Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Praises Pompeo for Lashing Out at NPR Reporter: ‘I Think You Did a Good Job on Her’

Following a morning of media bashing on Twitter, President Donald Trump praised his Secretary of...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

jaberabdul_

J RT @siiwdh: @tallgirlmel @DEADLINE I Love the TV show DEXTER But I think it's Time to make this show great a again. This Show was the Great… 2 seconds ago

jtacuff

Skippah RT @kylegriffin1: Trump to Mike Pompeo on NPR: "That was very impressive, Mike. That reporter couldn't have done too good a job on you yest… 3 seconds ago

BatistaGii

Gina Batista @giibooks RT @Acosta: Trump to Pompeo on his treatment of NPR reporter: “I think you did a good job on her.” (Laughter in room) 3 seconds ago

joncoopertweets

Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 RT @WordswithSteph: Hell NO: Standing O for Pompeo “...[O]ur great Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Whoa! That’s impressive. That was very… 3 seconds ago

fileincomplete

Adam Shmadam Millenials calling out previous generations is fine.... i just hope those same millennials dont think their generat… https://t.co/mscQOsLtSy 3 seconds ago

CFraase

Cynthia Fraase RT @quinncy: "I think you did a good job on her, actually," he said to Pompeo. Women know this expression. That expression is someone who… 4 seconds ago

trashinfluenced

tori the whole “girl dad” thing with kobe is so funny to me. men dont give two shits about women and girls until they sh… https://t.co/HO0BHWGZY7 4 seconds ago

nitanukii

nita⁷ ! 🦢 @knjxkth everytime we talk i still look at the sky and think wow god let me have this one good thing huh 4 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

"I think you did a good job on her" -Trump on Pompeo's row with reporter [Video]"I think you did a good job on her" -Trump on Pompeo's row with reporter

Referring to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo&apos;s treatment of an NPR reporter, U.S. President Donald Trump said, &quot;I think you did a good job on her.&quot;

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:39Published

Trump To Pompeo: 'You Did A Good Job On' NPR Reporter [Video]Trump To Pompeo: 'You Did A Good Job On' NPR Reporter

President Trump held a media event.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.