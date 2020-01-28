'I think you did a good job on her' -Trump on Pompeo's row with reporter

Trump made the commments on Tuesday during a press conference at the White House as he announced a new Middle East Peace Plan with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Pompeo was interviewed on Friday by NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly, and was asked repeatedly about Ukraine and ousted U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch during a testy nine-minute exchange.

Following the interview, Kelly said Pompeo cursed at her and repeatedly "used the F-word" and asked her: "Do you think Americans care about Ukraine?" In a statement on Saturday, Pompeo said the reporter had lied in setting up the interview and in agreeing to conduct the post-interview conversation off the record.

His statement did not dispute what she said about the content of the post-interview encounter.

After the encounter, the U.S. State Department removed a National Public Radio reporter from the press pool for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's upcoming foreign trip, according to a press association and NPR.