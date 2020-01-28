ME: Young Rapper Lexii Alijai Died Of Accidental Overdose 42 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 00:20s - Published ME: Young Rapper Lexii Alijai Died Of Accidental Overdose Officials say a young Twin Cities rapper died on New Year’s Day due to a mix of alcohol and fentanyl toxicity, Ali Lucia reports (0:20). WCCO 4 News At Noon – Jan. 28, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this