Sources: Fotis Dulos Found At His Conn. Home After Taking His Own Life

Sources: Fotis Dulos Found At His Conn. Home After Taking His Own Life

Sources: Fotis Dulos Found At His Conn. Home After Taking His Own Life

Dulos was due to appear in court for an emergency hearing regarding his bail, but did not show up.

He was arrested earlier this month and is charged with the murder of Jennifer Dulos.
chrispilz

Chris PIlz RT @CBSNewYork: Fotis Dulos was airlifted to Jacobi Medical Center on Tuesday and remains there in critical condition after apparently tryi… 50 minutes ago

CBSNewYork

CBS New York Fotis Dulos was airlifted to Jacobi Medical Center on Tuesday and remains there in critical condition after apparen… https://t.co/OIwVdgxxeB 1 hour ago

mgwhite3

mary RT @News12LI: BREAKING: Fotis Dulos, the man accused of killing his estranged wife from New Canaan, Connecticut, has died in an apparent su… 3 hours ago

BlaineGreenwich

FormerlyKeirJ4A RT @MenendezRand: Police said #FotisDulos was listed in critical condition Tuesday afternoon after authorities found him “in medical distre… 6 hours ago

MenendezRand

Robert Rand Police said #FotisDulos was listed in critical condition Tuesday afternoon after authorities found him “in medical… https://t.co/HMAjtACDxO 6 hours ago

KRDONC13

KRDO NewsChannel 13 The man is being treated for carbon monoxide poisoning after officers found him sitting in a car in his garage when… https://t.co/DhEBrUwFEo 8 hours ago

NEQueensNY

Northeast Queens NY RT @CBSNewYork: #Update: The latest on Fotis Dulos - Police say he's in critical condition after being found sitting in his car in his gara… 9 hours ago

ClrNcic

Texas Dispatcher Fotis Dulos found unresponsive due to suicide attempt. Sources say he was depressed after learning his real name is… https://t.co/SdIU8mrbeQ 9 hours ago


Fotis Dulos In Critical Condition At Bronx Medical Center After Apparent Suicide Attempt [Video]Fotis Dulos In Critical Condition At Bronx Medical Center After Apparent Suicide Attempt

Fotis Dulos was airlifted to Jacobi Medical Center on Tuesday and remains there in critical condition after apparently trying to take his own life; CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:17Published

Fotis Dulos Hospitalized After Apparently Attempting To Take His Own Life [Video]Fotis Dulos Hospitalized After Apparently Attempting To Take His Own Life

Doctors are trying to save Fotis Dulos after he apparently attempted suicide Tuesday; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:23Published

