Environmental protection in the focus - boot Düsseldorf 2020 takes stock

For nine days the water sports world met in Düsseldorf to do business and to sell everything from fishing hooks to super yachts.

This has been the focus since the beginning of the world's largest water sports fair boot Düsseldorf over 50 years ago.

And today?

Today, the halls are still all about yachts and diving equipment, travel and accessories - but one topic is becoming increasingly important and omnipresent: environmental protection.