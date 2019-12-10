Global  

3M Announces 1,500 Job Cuts

Maplewood based 3M is laying off 1,500 people worldwide as part of a restructuring, Kim Johnson reports (0:51).

WCCO 4 News At Noon – Jan.

28, 2020
