10 Junks Foods That Are Surprisingly Vegan

10 Junks Foods That Are Surprisingly Vegan

10 Junks Foods That Are Surprisingly Vegan

10 Junks Foods That Are Surprisingly Vegan.

Vegan dieting may seem impossible for some.

However, here is a list of 10 junk foods that let you treat yourself while still living a vegan lifestyle .

1.

Lay's Classic Barbecue Chips and Lay’s Wavy Hickory BBQ Chips.

2.

Smucker’s Marshmallow Topping.

3.

Hershey’s Chocolate and Strawberry Syrup.

4.

Aunt Jemima Pancake Mix (substitute the eggs and milk).

5.

Pillsbury Crescent Rolls .

6.

Ritz Crackers.

7.

Unfrosted Pop Tarts (Blueberry, Strawberry and Brown Sugar-Cinnamon).

8.

Sour Patch Kids.

9.

McCormick Bac’n Pieces (they're textured soy flour).

10.

Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Chips
