10 Junks Foods That Are Surprisingly Vegan on January 28, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:03s - Published 10 Junks Foods That Are Surprisingly Vegan 10 Junks Foods That Are Surprisingly Vegan. Vegan dieting may seem impossible for some. However, here is a list of 10 junk foods that let you treat yourself while still living a vegan lifestyle . 1. Lay's Classic Barbecue Chips and Lay’s Wavy Hickory BBQ Chips. 2. Smucker’s Marshmallow Topping. 3. Hershey’s Chocolate and Strawberry Syrup. 4. Aunt Jemima Pancake Mix (substitute the eggs and milk). 5. Pillsbury Crescent Rolls . 6. Ritz Crackers. 7. Unfrosted Pop Tarts (Blueberry, Strawberry and Brown Sugar-Cinnamon). 8. Sour Patch Kids. 9. McCormick Bac’n Pieces (they're textured soy flour). 10. Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Chips 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Why Going Vegan May Be Worse For Your Body Vegan diets are often praised for their health benefits, but science says there are also many drawbacks. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:28Published on January 30, 2020 Top 10 Disgusting Junk Food FAILS Sadly… not all treats live up to their potential. For this list, we’re taking a look at various snacks that made us question our dietary choices. While we may call these “fails”, we acknowledge.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 08:19Published on January 20, 2020