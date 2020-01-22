'Hunter Biden has nothing to do with the facts': Schumer

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:29s - Published < > Embed
U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday blasted the GOP on a proposal that is reportedly being floated by a moderate Republican to trade witnesses, which would include President Trump's former adviser John Bolton and Joe Biden's son Hunter.
"What can Hunter Biden tell us about the president's obstruction of Congress?

Nothing obviously," Schumer said.

"The bottom line is very simple, they are always looking for a shiny object to divert attention from the facts and the law against the president.

It's anything!" The impeachment trial rules provide for a two-step process on whether to subpoena witnesses and documents, with an initial vote on whether to consider doing so and, if approved, subsequent votes to actually call witnesses or demand documents.

If the Senate called witnesses or demanded documents, the trial could lengthen.

If not, the Senate could vote toward the end of the week on whether to remove Trump from office.

If that were to happen the trial could be over before the first U.S. voting contest takes place in Iowa on Feb.

3 and before Trump is scheduled to deliver the annual State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Feb.

4.



