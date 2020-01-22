Bobby Bradley Youth Baseball Camp

Will- persist into the weekend and- one big-name harrison central - - - - alum returned to his alma mater- this weekend to give back to- coast youth.- bobby bradley is a member of th- cleveland indians - organization and made his major- league baseball debut in the- 2019- season.

- he hosted his fifth annual free- baseball clinic on saturday for- kids ages eight to 12, allowing- them to work on their batting,- fielding, and agility skills to- - - - sharpen their overall game.

- bradley says that while the cam- is focused on baseball, the - campers always have a lot of fu- as well.- - "you see their faces light up a i walk around and get to talk t- them and, i mean, - they just have the biggest- smiles on their faces."

Bradley was a third-round - selection of the indians in the- - - - 2014