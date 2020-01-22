Global  

Bobby Bradley Youth Baseball Camp

Bobby Bradley Youth Baseball Camp

Bobby Bradley Youth Baseball Camp

One big name Harrison Central alum returned to his alma mater this weekend to give back to Coast youth.
Bobby Bradley Youth Baseball Camp

Will- persist into the weekend and- one big-name harrison central - - - - alum returned to his alma mater- this weekend to give back to- coast youth.- bobby bradley is a member of th- cleveland indians - organization and made his major- league baseball debut in the- 2019- season.

- he hosted his fifth annual free- baseball clinic on saturday for- kids ages eight to 12, allowing- them to work on their batting,- fielding, and agility skills to- - - - sharpen their overall game.

- bradley says that while the cam- is focused on baseball, the - campers always have a lot of fu- as well.- - "you see their faces light up a i walk around and get to talk t- them and, i mean, - they just have the biggest- smiles on their faces."

Bradley was a third-round - selection of the indians in the- - - - 2014




